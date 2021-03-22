WLET - Harvey Armour

He should know better

Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry, recently said, “Catholic people recognize the holiness of the love between committed same-sex couples and recognize this love as divinely inspired and divinely supported ...” (“Vatican bars gay union blessing,” March 16). He should know better than to make such a statement.

The Bible makes it sufficiently clear that God not only does not condone homosexual practices — He condemns them.

Romans 1:18a declares, “For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men. ...” Then, verses 26-27a state with regard to people who practice homosexuality, “For this reason God gave them up to vile passions. For even their women exchanged the natural use for what is against nature. Likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust for one another, men with men committing what is shameful. ...”

And, 1 Corinthians 6:9-10 indicates that people who engage in homosexual practices will not inherit the kingdom of God.

Therefore, there is absolutely no biblical support for the belief that homosexual relationships are divinely inspired and divinely supported.