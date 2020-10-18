WLET - Heather Mackey

Quality education needed

As a mother and a health care provider, access to quality education and affordable health care are two of the most pressing issues I see. These needs have never been greater and that is why we need Terri LeGrand representing District 31 in Raleigh.

Eight years ago, I first met Terri while serving together on the PTSA Board at Paisley IB Magnet School. It was through that work that I saw first-hand her commitment to our public schools and dedication to ensuring students and teachers have access to the resources they desperately need. By electing Terri to the N.C. Senate, she will continue to advocate for such resources and ensuring that our teachers are paid fairly for the incredible work they do.

Terri is also committed to improving access to quality, affordable health care for all. According to the N.C. Institute of Medicine, 15.6% of adults age 18-64 living in Forsyth County are uninsured and 17.5% of Forsyth County residents live in poverty. Both numbers are higher than the state average and both are rising as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, where many have lost their jobs and subsequent insurance coverage. Terri will work for our citizens to help close the coverage gap by expanding affordable health care options, including Medicaid, and access to vital physical and mental health services.