WLET - Heather Woodward

Actual commitments

A recent email from Sen. Thom Tillis makes some bold claims but provides no examples to support it:

"There are plenty of Republicans like me who are willing to work with President Biden and even put some of our supporters out of their comfort zone for the good of this nation. In fact, when he was sworn in, I said I would work to find common ground on areas where we may agree and vigorously oppose policies where we do not. Unfortunately, there has been little opportunity to do the latter. The willingness to negotiate has only been a one-way street on the part of Republicans."

What exactly is he willing to work with Democrats on? Where has he done that recently? Tillis doesn't have a record of bipartisanship, so I would love for him to make actual commitments to his constituents about what he would support.

North Carolina needs the programs Biden is discussing now: We need jobs and infrastructure. We need health care. We would also love to see parental leave. These are basic, foundational needs of North Carolinians regardless of political party and affiliation.