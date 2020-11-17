WLET - Helen Batterton - THURSDAY

On the Nov. 17 “Nation & World” page, we see that U.S. cases of coronavirus have topped 11 million (“2nd vaccine promising”). We see that President Trump is planning to cut the number of troops in Afghanistan and Iraq (“White House plans troop reductions”), which will likely be seen as a victory by al Qaida. We see that Trump still petulantly refuses to acknowledge Joe Biden’s presidential victory, which could endanger both our populace and our national security (“President-elect warns Trump”). And we see that hate crimes, fueled by bigotry including racism, are still on the rise (“Hate crimes at highest level in over a decade”).