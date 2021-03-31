WLET - Helen Batterton - THURSDAY

What if?
I’ve got a theory.
What if QAnon is actually a Democratic operative playing five-dimensional chess?
Hear me out.
Former President Trump was a friend of Jeffrey Epstein, a known – OK, alleged child-sex trafficker. Florida Rep. Matt Gertz is now being investigated for alleged sex with a minor.
Trump associates Roger Stone, Sebastian Gorka, Mike Lindell and Steve Bannon, among others, all look and act like villains from a James Bond movie.
What if there really a secret cabal of cannibalistic, satanic child-sex traffickers, but instead of Democrats, like QAnon says now, it’s really Republicans? What if QAnon is working in the deep, deep state, fooling the Republicans into thinking he’s working with them to promote their made-up conspiracy theories, but he’s really getting everyone geared up for the big reveal, but his biggest reveal is that he’s set up all these criminal Republicans and they’re going to be arrested and charged? What if? Huh?
It’s no crazier than anything Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has said.
Helen Batterton
Winston-Salem