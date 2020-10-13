WLET - Helen Batterton - THURSDAY

Not very trustworthy

I watched Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday morning, being questioned by Sen. Lindsey Graham, trying to set liberals’ minds at ease by pointing out how difficult it would be for her to overrule the civil rights legislation that Democrats have fought so hard to provide the American people.

I appreciate the effort and wish I could trust her. But President Trump told us he was nominating Barrett because she would overrule those rights. That was his selling point when he presented her to conservatives.

So who should we believe, Trump or Barrett?

I don't trust either.

Helen Batterton

Winston-Salem