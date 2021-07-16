WLET - Helen Batterton

Get things done
N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger says he’s trying to pass restrictions on racist teachings, not because they exist, but to keep them from happening (“Bill pushes back against CRT,” July 15). That’s what they said about their attack on transgender high-school athletes – they weren’t a problem, Republicans in the legislature just wanted to keep them from becoming a problem.
In the meantime, their determination to prevent Medicaid expansion from passing is costing lives.
Why do Republicans concentrate on their imaginary culture wars instead of what’s really happening?
I think it’s time to give the legislature back over to Democrats so that we can actually get some good things done.
Helen Batterton
Winston-Salem