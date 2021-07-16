 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Helen Batterton
0 Comments

WLET - Helen Batterton

  • 0

Get things done

N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger says he’s trying to pass restrictions on racist teachings, not because they exist, but to keep them from happening (“Bill pushes back against CRT,” July 15). That’s what they said about their attack on transgender high-school athletes – they weren’t a problem, Republicans in the legislature just wanted to keep them from becoming a problem.

In the meantime, their determination to prevent Medicaid expansion from passing is costing lives.

Why do Republicans concentrate on their imaginary culture wars instead of what’s really happening?

I think it’s time to give the legislature back over to Democrats so that we can actually get some good things done.

Helen Batterton

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man accused of fatally stabbing and dismembering 75-year-old Winston-Salem man found to be incompetent to stand trial.
Crime

Man accused of fatally stabbing and dismembering 75-year-old Winston-Salem man found to be incompetent to stand trial.

Adrion Worley is facing charges that he fatally stabbed and dismembered a 75-year-old Winston-Salem man in 2017, dumping parts of the man's body in another county. But evaluations from two doctors conclude that he is incompetent to stand trial. A Forsyth County judge signed an order sending Worley to Central Regional Hospital so that officials there can attempt to restore Worley's mental capacity. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News