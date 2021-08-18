WLET - Helen Batterton

Helping others

I think it was bold for Moravian John Dyer to explain his definition of Christianity, which rejects the idea of “wokeness” and concern for “social justice issues” (“A great divide,” Aug. 15).

But here’s my problem: Anytime someone is interested in social justice or fairness or racial equality, there’s a contingency that wants to write all of those concerns off as “Marxist” or “Communist.” But I never hear anyone from a traditional Christian background, and/or conservative background, who seems interested in such issues. It’s only “Marxists,” apparently, who care about them.

Is that supposed to make “Marxists” look bad? Is it supposed to make Moravians look good?

It does neither. Instead, it makes it look like only “Marxists” care about helping others.

I see a lot of problems in society today. If conservatives and/or Christians aren’t going to work to solve them, then I’ll join the “Marxists” who are.

Helen Batterton

Winston-Salem