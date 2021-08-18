 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Helen Batterton
0 Comments

WLET - Helen Batterton

  • 0

Helping others

I think it was bold for Moravian John Dyer to explain his definition of Christianity, which rejects the idea of “wokeness” and concern for “social justice issues” (“A great divide,” Aug. 15).

But here’s my problem: Anytime someone is interested in social justice or fairness or racial equality, there’s a contingency that wants to write all of those concerns off as “Marxist” or “Communist.” But I never hear anyone from a traditional Christian background, and/or conservative background, who seems interested in such issues. It’s only “Marxists,” apparently, who care about them.

Is that supposed to make “Marxists” look bad? Is it supposed to make Moravians look good?

It does neither. Instead, it makes it look like only “Marxists” care about helping others.

I see a lot of problems in society today. If conservatives and/or Christians aren’t going to work to solve them, then I’ll join the “Marxists” who are.

Helen Batterton

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.
Crime

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.

Triad Abolition Project, a group critical of law-enforcement agencies, will hold a protest about conditions at the Forsyth County Jail. Earlier this week, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said that inmates staged a protest at the jail in their cells, and detention officers turned off water at the jail because some inmates flooded their cells. She has provided little detail on what exactly happened and how long the water was shut off. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News