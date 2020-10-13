WLET - Helen Batterton

Not very trustworthy

I watched Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday morning, being questioned by Sen. Lindsey Graham, trying to set liberals’ minds at ease by pointing out how difficult it would be for her to overrule the civil rights legislation that liberals have fought so hard to provide the American people.

I appreciate the effort and wish I could trust her. But President Trump told us he was nominating Barrett because she would overrule those rights. That was his selling point when he presented her to conservatives.

I realize he’s not very trustworthy, but if he was, for once, telling the truth, then why should we believe Barrett?

Helen Batterton

Winston-Salem