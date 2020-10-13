 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Helen Batterton
0 comments

WLET - Helen Batterton

  • 0

Not very trustworthy

I watched Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday morning, being questioned by Sen. Lindsey Graham, trying to set liberals’ minds at ease by pointing out how difficult it would be for her to overrule the civil rights legislation that liberals have fought so hard to provide the American people.

I appreciate the effort and wish I could trust her. But President Trump told us he was nominating Barrett because she would overrule those rights. That was his selling point when he presented her to conservatives.

I realize he’s not very trustworthy, but if he was, for once, telling the truth, then why should we believe Barrett?

Helen Batterton

Winston-Salem

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News