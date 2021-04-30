WLET - Helen Batterton

The double standard

“Rudy Giuliani is a great patriot,” former, twice-impeached President Trump told Maria Bartiromo during her Fox Business show on April 29. “He does these things — he just loves this country, and they raid his apartment. It’s, like, so unfair, and such a double — it’s like a double standard, like I don’t think anybody’s ever seen before.”

What’s the double standard?

If you're a Black person who is stopped by the police for any reason, you deserve everything you get — even a knee to the neck for 9 minutes. But if you’re a rich New Yorker who "loves this country," i.e. supports Trump, being held accountable for breaking the law is unfair.

If you’re a South American refugee desperately struggling to save your children from being raped and murdered, the U.S. Border Patrol should ship you back with no mercy and no hearing. But if you’re a patriotic Trump supporter who invades the U.S. Capitol and Tasers a Capitol police officer, holding you accountable is unfair.

Yes, I see it — I see the double-standard now.

Helen Batterton

Winston-Salem