WLET - Helen Batterton

An issue of accountability

I appreciate the letter “Blaming Trump” (Jan. 18) and given the writer’s distrust of Democrats and the media, I’m sure it took some courage for him to write it. I truly am grateful and wish more conservatives would follow his example.

But I have to respectfully disagree with what he wrote.

He blames outgoing President Trump’s problems on the media and Democrats. But many Republicans also agreed that Trump bore responsibility for the attack on the Capitol. Ten of them voted to impeach Trump. The Journal’s Jan. 15 editorial (“Trump’s second impeachment”) praised those Republicans.

It seems to me like this isn’t really a left vs. right issue; it’s an issue of accountability, which Trump has always avoided.

Also, the writer says that “the media coverage on the Capitol riot has gone over the top.” I don’t know what media sources he’s been consuming, but the more we learn about the insurrection, the more serious it seems to me. Some of these people intended to take hostages. Some of them talked about actually stringing up the vice president of the United States and seemed ready to do so. People were killed.