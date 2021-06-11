WLET - Helen Batterton

Desperate women

This Republican bill aimed at restricting abortion even more (“Abortion bill clears legislature,” June 11) is another example that the Republicans’ war against abortion rights is the biggest scam they’ve ever perpetuated on the American public.

They want to be able to stop women from having abortions if their reasons have to do with the race or sex of the fetus or because a fetus is diagnosed with Down syndrome.

But when have Republicans ever cared about any of those factors? When have they defended minority rights? They’re fighting right now to keep our children from learning the truth about slavery in America.

Senate Republicans just killed a bill that would support equal pay for women.

As for Down syndrome, our state’s Republicans won’t even help families with disabled people on the Registry of Unmet Needs. Republicans only pretend to care about these things when they can use them as a cudgel against vulnerable pregnant women.