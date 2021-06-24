WLET - Helen Etters

Local news is essential

I need to respond to the writer of the June 5 letter “The last one out,” who suggests that the Journal should close its doors and go out of business because it is "ultra-liberal blather."

Let's look at that.

If we lose our local daily newspaper, we lose more than those editorial columns and letters that he doesn’t like. The national news and networks won't tell us what's going on in our local schools, our local courts or police or parks or county offices. For this, local newspapers are essential.

I've sometimes been tempted to ask the Journal why they allow such right-wing columnists as Cal Thomas and Marc Thiessen space in this paper, when there actually are some decent and thoughtful conservative columnists.

Though I think Thomas and Thiessen do not deserve a place in any publication, I have not complained about those frequent inclusions (unless that's what I'm doing now) because I know the Journal is conscientious about including all points of view and I accept that the editors use their own judgment instead of mine.