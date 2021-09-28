WLET - Helena Spangler - SUNDAY

I want to thank the Journal for running the story “Losing Jumil” on Sept. 26. Lisa O’Donnell deserves an award for the beautiful, heart-wrenching story about the life and death of Jumil, a young man shot and killed while walking home from a neighborhood store by a drive-by shooter. Four young men are still awaiting trial for first-degree murder.

“Losing Jumil” brought me to tears and touched my heart and I thank O’Donnell for opening a window into what our brothers and sisters of color face in some of their neighborhoods in Winston-Salem and in cities throughout our country. I would like to read an in-depth report on the roots of all the gun violence in our city. When we uncover the roots we can better eliminate the needless violence. This will take the cooperation of parents, students, mental-health experts, social workers, school teachers, counselors, superintendents, law-enforcement personnel, judges and city officials to come up with solutions. I would love to see our city be a model for the rest of the country on how we greatly reduce violence.