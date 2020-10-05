WLET - Henry Darter

Coronavirus experience

Now the Trump campaign is arguing that Joe Biden lacks “first-hand” coronavirus experience.

Seriously? Biden has managed to avoid becoming infected like the incompetent president and they’re trying to play that off as a negative? They must think Americans are stupid.

They might be right.

The guy with "first-hand" experience who said he "got it" immediately went for a joy ride so he could infect some Secret Service agents. What did his "first-hand" experience teach him? Not much.

I’m supporting the guy who’s smart enough to keep from catching a viral pandemic by taking simple but effective steps, not the guy — who is just the opposite of that.

Henry Darter

Winston-Salem