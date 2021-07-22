 Skip to main content
WLET - Henry Lambert
The July 22 editorial page cartoon depicting a Missouri resident as an ignorant oaf resistant to being vaccinated is highly offensive – but it’s standard operating procedure for the Journal. Anyone who’s not eager to have a needle stuck in their arm with a vaccine that was rushed into production is seen as stupid, despite the questions they may have.

This smug attitude is why many people vote against Democrats. House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi is the perfect example of it.

Maybe you should hire a new cartoonist, then a new editorial page editor.

Henry Lambert

Winston-Salem

