WLET - Henry McCarthy
WLET - Henry McCarthy

Critical thinking needed

Byron Williams summarizes what is missing in our world today: critical thinking skills and lack of knowledge of the democratic institutions that influenced the founders of democracy (“Classical education is essential to freedom,” May 2).

Without readers, we have no great leaders.

Williams hit the spot with his comments that there is spiritual and moral decay brought on by a deep intellectual void in American culture. Let’s have more critical thinking and less big-mouth political speech making.

Thank you, Byron, for encouraging us to think and reflect

Henry McCarthy

Winston-Salem

