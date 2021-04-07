WLET - Henry Tubb - FRIDAY

Passports

The people who are complaining about the possibility of “vaccine passports” – do they even know what these are? Are they, maybe, just intimidated by the word “passport,” something they never thought they’d need? Do they know that it’s the business community, not liberal Democrats, that is pushing for them?

Do the people who are complaining about “carrying papers” have driver’s licenses?

Are these the same people who keep telling us that photo IDs are easy to acquire and should be required to vote?

Are they the same people who keep complaining that we need to open everything up? Do they know that vaccine passports would facilitate (that means “help”) in opening things up?

Do they really want us to open again? If so, why do they keep fighting the measures that would allow us to open again?

So many questions; so much ignorance.

Henry Tubb

Winston-Salem