WLET - Henry Tubb - MONDAY
Revealed hypocrisy

I despise outgoing, impeached President Trump, but he sure did reveal the hypocrisy of Senate Republicans by pressing for a stronger COVID relief bill.

These Republicans can find all the money they want for missile programs. They can cut taxes for billionaires and increase the national deficit every day of the week. But they won’t help working people or front-line medical workers.

When will their Republican supporters learn that the people who wrap themselves in the flag, lift Bibles in the air and blather on about “socialism” and "voter fraud" are lying to them? You’d think it would be obvious.

Henry Tubb

Winston-Salem

