WLET - Henry Tubb - SUNDAY

Cawthorn's right
I’ve read the Journal’s criticism of Rep. Madison Cawthorn (“Cawthorn’s rhetoric requires a rebuke,” Sept. 5). You think he doesn't know what he's talking about, that he gets his facts wrong. But you’re wrong; he’s a visionary. I saw him on Newsmax on Sept. 16, when he debunked the claim that airlines could place restrictions on fliers. He stated, “you actually have a constitutionally protected right to free, unrestricted travel within the United States.” I'd never heard anyone interpret the Constitution this way before.
I immediately packed a bag and rushed to the Piedmont Triad International Airport. "One ticket to Washington, D.C!" I told the teller.
But then she asked me to pay for a ticket!
"Don't you know that I have a constitutionally protected right to free, unrestricted travel within the United States?" I asked her. I had to explain Cawthorn's brilliant constitutional insight.
But she refused to let me travel free and unrestricted. Am I going to have to sue an airline to get my constitutional rights?
I see lots of people making fun of Cawthorn today. They did the same thing when he said that Thomas Jefferson said that "facts are stubborn things." Just because it's John Adams who was known for that doesn't mean that Jefferson never said it.