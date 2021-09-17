WLET - Henry Tubb

Cawthorn's right

I’ve read the Journal’s criticism of Rep. Madison Cawthorn (“Cawthorn’s rhetoric requires a rebuke,” Sept. 5). You think he doesn't know what he's talking about, that he gets his facts wrong. But you’re wrong; he’s a visionary. I saw him on Newsmax on Sept. 16, when he debunked the claim that airlines could place restrictions on fliers. He stated, “you actually have a constitutionally protected right to free, unrestricted travel within the United States.” I'd never heard anyone interpret the Constitution this way before.

I immediately packed a bag and rushed to the Piedmont Triad International Airport. "One ticket to Washington, D.C!" I told the teller.

But when it came time to pay, she froze.

"Don't you know that I have a constitutionally protected right to free, unrestricted travel within the United States?" I asked her. I had to explain Cawthorn's brilliant constitutional insight.

But she canceled me. Am I going to have to sue an airline to get my constitutional rights?