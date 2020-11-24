WLET - Henry Tubb

Taught to hate

Not all of President Trump’s supporters are motivated by racism or hatred of liberals. Trump’s was the biggest voice in the room and he said he'd help “the forgotten” – poor white people and evangelicals. They were scared and wanted that help and didn't care what they had to do to get it.

Politics isn't fun in the best of times. But with the proliferation of social media, cable TV and AM radio, conservatives have all been brain-washed into believing that their problems are caused by George Soros and brown and Black people and "antifa" and anything else Sean Hannity or Tucker Carlson come up with.

Look at last week: When Carlson questioned Trump attorney Sidney Powell, the mob threw a fit and he had to apologize the next day. Even when their idols try to tell them the truth, they reject it. They just want to hate somebody.

The hate has to stop. About 90% of activists on both sides need to go home and learn how to knit. The rest of them need to put down their guns and torches and march quietly, without disrupting traffic, singing "Kumbaya." We have laws and a legislative process. If government is corrupt, change it from the inside. Follow leaders who write books and want to make peace, not angry pundits who tell you who you're supposed to hate.