WLET - Henry Tubb
WLET - Henry Tubb

A better use

A quick question for your readers:

Why is it that when the American people receive government benefits, like President Biden’s child tax credit, conservatives say they “become dependent on the government,” but when corporations receive government subsidies, they don’t? Why don’t conservatives rail against all the tax money that goes to Big Oil? I read that it’s about $20 billion a year.

They also make billions in profits every year. Why do they need government money?

The first round of child tax credits is expected to total about $15 billion, but it’s money that will reduce childhood poverty by about 50%. Isn’t that a better use for our tax money?

Henry Tubb

Winston-Salem

