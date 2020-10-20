WLET - Henry Tubb

Conspiracies

All these Republican claims about socialism and the Second Amendment are nothing but exaggerated fear-mongering. There’s nothing to them.

But President Trump is actually in court right now trying to destroy health care coverage for pre-existing conditions. He’s counting on his new Supreme Court nominee to help him destroy the Affordable Care Act.

Why are conservatives so gullible? Do they not understand that their adherence to conspiracy theories is what keeps our nation from being great?

Henry Tubb

Winston-Salem