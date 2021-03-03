WLET - Henry Tubb

Decisions

I've been following the news this week. Let's see if I've got this right.

The Democrats are trying to provide working people with money to keep their heads above water during the economic downturn caused by a global pandemic, but the Republicans are blocking it.

In the meantime, the Republicans are complaining about private companies that have made marketing decisions about Mr. Potato Head and Dr. Seuss.

Also, FBI Director Christopher Wray answered questions about the Jan. 6 insurrection from Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley — rather than Cruz and Hawley answering questions from Wray.

Seriously, how do Republican politicians win any votes at all? They are not serious people.

Henry Tubb

Winston-Salem