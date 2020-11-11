WLET - Herbert Osmon

Include the Journal

It is my hope that the editorial staff of the Washington Post South, known locally as the Winston-Salem Journal, has gained some insights from the election. The Journal has spent four years writing nasty, sarcastic and sometimes childish editorial comments and [printed] cartoons about the admittedly imperfect human being Donald Trump. This contempt doesn’t necessarily get into the Journal’s news coverage, but the public doesn’t always realize that, or perhaps even care. The impression of Republican and conservative readers, about half the voters in its coverage area, is that the Journal is a liberal newspaper with only contempt for Republicans in general and conservatives in particular.

The Post’s Marc Thiessen wrote an excellent column, “Media is the biggest loser” (Nov. 7), that should be posted on a wall at the Journal. Among other things, he said: