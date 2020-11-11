WLET - Herbert Osmon

Include the Journal
It is my hope that the editorial staff of the Washington Post South, known locally as the Winston-Salem Journal, has gained some insights from the election. The Journal has spent four years writing nasty, sarcastic and sometimes childish editorial comments and [printed] cartoons about the admittedly imperfect human being Donald Trump. This contempt doesn’t necessarily get into the Journal’s news coverage, but the public doesn’t always realize that, or perhaps even care. The impression of Republican and conservative readers, about half the voters in its coverage area, is that the Journal is a liberal newspaper with only contempt for Republicans in general and conservatives in particular.
The Post’s Marc Thiessen wrote an excellent column, “Media is the biggest loser” (Nov. 7), that should be posted on a wall at the Journal. Among other things, he said:
"Many in the media bought the polls because they could not imagine that half the country was not as disgusted by Trump and his Republican ‘enablers’ as they were. … Trust in the media, and its essential role as a neutral arbiter of fact, lies in tatters. … The Gallup/Knight study found large majorities of Americans say that the media is critical to our democracy and want journalists to provide fair news reports and hold leaders accountable. But news organizations cannot do so if they do not have the people’s trust, and among a majority of Republicans and independents at least, they have lost that trust.”
The Winston-Salem Journal is likely included in that.
Herbert Osmon
Winston-Salem
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!