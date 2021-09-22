WLET - Hil Cassell - SATURDAY

Our spiraling debt

Firstly, let me be clear. The USA is the best place to be in the world, no matter what your measure. That is the single biggest reason millions of people find a way across our border each year. We lead the world in artificial intelligence, machine learning/automation, and productivity. All of which has contributed to the largest wealth inequality in the world today.

When our government does not have the courage to do the hard work they default to the course of least resistance. We have the highest level of public and private debt in history and as a percent of GDP. Rather than cutting spending and moderately increasing taxes our elected representatives have continued the debt super cycle.

We will have another round of helicopter money, the government will continue to buy $120 billion dollars, or more, a month in bonds and inflation will become less transitory. The good news is that the public and private debt is denominated in dollars. The slippery slope is when the best country in the world reprices its debts. Without competent leadership inflation will not be our only problem.

Hil Cassell

Lewisville