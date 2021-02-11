WLET - Hil Cassell

The enemy of all: left

Liberals are not the enemy of conservatives. Most liberals have a deep love of Western civilization. Liberals have taught it at every university and celebrated its achievements throughout time. Liberals oppose hate speech within the profile of, “I disapprove of what you say, but will defend to the death your right to say it.”

The left, on the other hand, forms ranks around the world with suppression of free speech by shouting racist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic slurs. The left often wonders why it is hard for the world to believe they have love for America when all that is heard is contempt.

Liberals have always wanted to protect sovereignty, borders and capitalism. Open borders would not sit well with liberals or conservatives. The left would have problems as their voices are in class solidarity and not national solidarity.

Liberals believe that race is intrinsically significant; however the left, to the contrary, insists that race were to be insignificant is therefore racist. Left and liberal are not interchangeable. A fact often forgotten in the white papers and op-eds of recent times.