WLET - Hil Cassell

Basic fundamentals

The United States has forgotten that “those who forget history are condemned to repeat it.” Further still, having some fundamental understanding of civics like history needs to be reintroduced to our educational system. We require no less from immigrants to become citizens, why is it not in school curriculum?

Our system of government is unique. It may in fact have a shelf life as we close in on the 250-year mark, as no other nation has come close to the freedom and prosperity that we have enjoyed. We need to do more so that the people who follow us have the basics that we have taken for granted.

Start by having our schools teach civics on the basis of the naturalization exam. Employ history in a way that teaches about the Constitution, doing the right thing – ethics -- and why compromise, with a basis in fact, helps build a better place.

Lastly, teach them how to balance a checkbook. It is a good life skill to have early on. Then we will have a pool of future citizens from which to draw to keep the republic thriving and knowing “that a government big enough to give you everything you want, is a government big enough to take away everything you have.”

Hil Cassell

Lewisville