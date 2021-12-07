 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Howard Becker
0 Comments

WLET - Howard Becker

  • 0

High stakes

Yes, it is infuriating to watch the Democrats squabbling among themselves and wasting their paper-thin majority to enact policies and investments for our nation’s economic and democratic future. By contrast, the Republicans are quite unified in obstructing any legislative measures that will pose a clear and present danger to their individual and collective political futures. That political danger to Republicans is so great that the former president’s “Make America Great Again” mantra has been replaced with the threat that “No Good Deed Will Go Unpunished."

While the Democrats continue to focus on matters of governance, the economy, climate and social justice, the Republican-led states are skillfully parlaying gerrymandering, grievance, and the gullibility of their base to codify the right of the right to achieve and maintain power in perpetuity. This is not hyperbole, just the acknowledgment of the Republican Party’s methods, discipline and accomplishments.

As we approach the 2022 midterm elections, voters have an obligation to consider the following: Who on the right still remains committed to the Bill of Rights? Will your vote assure the preservation of our republic or perpetuate control by a Republican minority? Will your vote determine whether future elections will even matter?

Howard Becker

Greensboro

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17
Crime

Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced that 30,000 people will have their criminal records expunged. The people were convicted at a time when state law treated anyone 16 and 17 as adults. Because of that, their convictions were public record. Juvenile records are sealed. O'Neill said he wanted to even the playing field so that people convicted before the law changed would have the same benefit as 16 and 17-year-olds convicted now. 

Former Forsyth GOP chair faces new charges alleging he conspired to steal $6,000 golf cart
Crime

Former Forsyth GOP chair faces new charges alleging he conspired to steal $6,000 golf cart

Former Forsyth County GOP chair Nathan Tabor is facing new charges. This time, he is accused of conspiring with another man to steal and then sell a $6,000 golf cart. Over the past few months, Tabor, who chaired the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012 and has run for political office, has been charged with criminal offenses in three different counties, including Forsyth. He is accused of stealing items, such as catalytic converters in Brunswick County and cyberstalking family members in Catawba County, for which he was acquitted, and cyberstalking his former pastor. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert