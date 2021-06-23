WLET - Howard “Bud” R. Stentz Jr. - SATURDAY

Free ourselves from fear

In response to the reader who contends that guns are increasing in popularity (“Gun popularity growing,” June 23), Gallup says gun ownership has remained steady since 2007 with 32% of adults owning at least one gun. Yes, there have been more guns sold in the last few years, but it seems that the same individuals keep buying more and more. The end result is that we have a number of citizens in our country who have arsenals with many, many weapons. That is indeed the recipe for disaster.

As to the Second Amendment, Warren Burger, conservative Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, said, “The Gun Lobby’s interpretation of the Second Amendment is one of the greatest pieces of fraud, I repeat the word fraud, on the American people by special interest groups that I have ever seen in my lifetime. The real purpose of the Second Amendment was to ensure that state armies – the militia – would be maintained for the defense of the state. The very language of the Second Amendment refutes any argument that it was intended to guarantee every citizen an unfettered right to any kind of weapon he or she desires.”

I think it’s about time we freed ourselves from the fear of the gun lobby and those who would try to make us cower before a truly distorted idea of what our Constitution says and what a free society should allow.