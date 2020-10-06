 Skip to main content
WLET - Howard Greene - WEDNESDAY
WLET - Howard Greene - WEDNESDAY

Keeping up

Please help me, I'm having a hard time keeping up.

Is coronavirus still a hoax? Did the president get it or was that just another lie? If I throw away my mask and resume my life, am I at risk? Is it fear that kills people or is it the virus? What about the 210,000 Americans who died – did they die of fear or of the virus? Will the virus know if I'm afraid of it?

It's just difficult to understand what's coming from this president.

Howard Greene

Winston-Salem

