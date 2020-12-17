WLET - Howard Greene

A path to truth
President Trump's Republican sycophants want to act on his claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him even though they can’t prove it was.
Their number includes North Carolina’s state Sen. Bob Steinburg, who says that Trump should suspend civil liberties to overthrow the election results.
“Somebody has got to stand up and risk being ridiculed, laughed at and scorned. And right now that’s me,” he said on Wednesday. He’s right; he’s being ridiculed, laughed at and scorned.
But let’s assume for a moment that the Republicans are right. Let’s assume that the election was stolen and we should overthrow it just because they say so, even though they can’t prove it.
Let’s assume that the next presidential election isn’t hacked, but they claim without evidence that it was. What’s the difference?
If you can’t prove it, it probably didn’t happen.
If that’s the way we decide things — “let’s just pretend we’re right even though we can’t prove it” — how long will it take the Democrats to adopt the tactic?
There’s a reason we ask for proof. There’s a reason we don’t condemn people and throw them in prison over hearsay or fancy made-up stories. Believing baseless claims is not a reliable path to truth.
Trump’s inability to make a case, even in Trump-friendly courts, is proof that he’s lying. Again. Steinburg and others like him are embarrassing to our state and should be laughed out of office.
Howard Greene
Winston-Salem
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!