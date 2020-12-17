WLET - Howard Greene

A path to truth

President Trump's Republican sycophants want to act on his claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him even though they can’t prove it was.

Their number includes North Carolina’s state Sen. Bob Steinburg, who says that Trump should suspend civil liberties to overthrow the election results.

“Somebody has got to stand up and risk being ridiculed, laughed at and scorned. And right now that’s me,” he said on Wednesday. He’s right; he’s being ridiculed, laughed at and scorned.

But let’s assume for a moment that the Republicans are right. Let’s assume that the election was stolen and we should overthrow it just because they say so, even though they can’t prove it.

Let’s assume that the next presidential election isn’t hacked, but they claim without evidence that it was. What’s the difference?

If you can’t prove it, it probably didn’t happen.

If that’s the way we decide things — “let’s just pretend we’re right even though we can’t prove it” — how long will it take the Democrats to adopt the tactic?