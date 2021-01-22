WLET - Howard Greene

Accomplished more
On his first full day in office, President Biden issued orders to rejoin the Paris climate change accord, rejoin the World Health Organization, eliminate President Trump’s Muslim-country ban, halt construction of the wasteful border wall, mandate mask-wearing on federal property and proposed an extension of a nuclear arms treaty with Russia. He also moved several of his Cabinet nominees down a smooth path toward confirmation.
Biden accomplished more in one day than Trump accomplished in four years.
Howard Greene
Winston-Salem