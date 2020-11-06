WLET - Howard Greene

Pollsters wrong?

Wait just a minute now.

In “Pollsters were wrong, wrong again” (Nov. 6), Cal Thomas writes, “Why do some continue to employ these pollsters who miss the ‘silent majority,’ or in this case ‘shy’ Trump voters, many of whom refused to speak with or hung up on their robocalls? Some conservatives believe it is part of an effort by the Left to discourage conservative voters so they will give up and not bother to vote.”

So the Trump voters refused to participate, but then complained when they weren’t included? And it’s part of the Left’s scheme? What kind of sense does that make? That’s like refusing to tell the waiter what you want for dinner, then complaining that the chef conspired not to serve you.

Then Thomas writes: “On Fox News Tuesday night, one of the members on their ‘decision desk’ was interviewed after Arizona was called for Biden with a small percentage of the votes counted, prompting howls from the Trump campaign and anger from some viewers.”

But the Fox ‘decision desk’ was right. Arizona went to Biden.

I think Thomas, along with a lot of Trumpsters, has picked up President Trump’s habit of whining about every little thing, whether it deserves a whine or not.