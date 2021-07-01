WLET - Howard Greene

They had their chance

Here’s what we know about the Jan. 6 insurrection: A bunch of ignoramuses, hyped up on Trump worship, attacked the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the free and fair 2020 presidential election. They caused great damage and destruction and even death.

Immediately following the attempt, Republicans like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and our own Sen. Richard Burr laid the blame at Trump’s feet, where it belongs. But then McCarthy and McConnell got cold feet; telling the truth about Trump is no way for a Republican to win an election.

Now, if those facts are wrong, a bipartisan congressional investigation might prove so. But Republicans didn’t want a bipartisan congressional investigation because it would confirm what we know: that Trump is guilty as hell of trying to steal an election.

So now they get to complain about the select committee that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is forming.

They had their chance.

Every House Democrat voted in favor of the investigation, but only two House Republicans did — the honest ones, Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger.