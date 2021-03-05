WLET - Howard Pearre

Jackie Robinson's trial

Thank you, Byron Williams, for reminding readers about Jackie Robinson’s sensational feat of stealing home against Yogi Berra in 1955 (“Jackie Robinson was more than you know,” Feb. 28).

My favorite Jackie Robinson story has nothing to do with baseball.

At UCLA, Robinson won a national championship in track and field, two conference scoring titles as a basketball player, and an honorable mention All-American in football. Later, he was handpicked by Brooklyn Dodgers president and general manager Branch Rickey to open up white baseball to Black talent, as well as the green dollars that would follow.

In 1944, Robinson was an Army lieutenant at Fort Hood, Texas. Eleven years before Rosa Parks refused to go to the back of a bus in Birmingham, Ala., Robinson boarded a bus and took a seat that was not in the back section. The driver told him to move to the back, but Robinson refused. When the bus arrived at the station, he was arrested and later court-martialed.