 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Howard R."Bud" Stentz Jr.
0 Comments

WLET - Howard R."Bud" Stentz Jr.

  • 0

Milley's moxie

In response tot the letter "Trouble for Milley" (Sept. 19):

The reader contends, as Sen. Cruz does, that Gen. Mark Milley “undermined” the authority of the president of the United States. I would suggest that, instead, Gen. Milley was acting to fulfil his oath of service which is to “defend the United States against enemies foreign and domestic”!

With the observable decline of President Trump’s mental state before and following the election that he lost, he could have well caused a situation that put our troops and country in danger with a reckless military move toward a foreign power. Milley both called China to reassure them we were not planning anything nefarious and then ensured that someone with a clear head was aware of anything that came out of a completely dysfunctional presidency by asking the war room to contact him about what they were asked to do.

I laud Gen.l Milley for his commitment to our nation.

Howard R."Bud" Stentz Jr.

Clemmons

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News