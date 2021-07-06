WLET - Howard R. “Bud” Stentz Jr.

In response to the July 5 letter “The American version,” the writer took a small line out of a four-page Encyclopedia Britannica overview of critical race theory and contended that that was the entirety of the concept. In reality, the first paragraph sums it up as follows: “intellectual movement and loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of colour.”

A more boiled-down definition would be “a body of legal scholarship and an academic movement of civil-rights scholars and activists in the United States that seeks to critically examine U.S. law as it intersects with issues of race in the U.S. and to challenge mainstream American liberal approaches to racial justice.” Quite frankly, it says, in layman’s terms, that we need to look at how we have treated and are treating each other and how we can make it better. I.e. let’s teach a non-whitewashed version of our history.