WLET - Howard R. “Bud” Stentz Jr.

Solar power future

This is in response to the March 10 letter “No ‘Green New Deal.’”

A couple of things. Solar power is only one part of the equation that feeds our electric grid along with wind, nuclear and, of course, fossil fuels. Our problem is that fossil fuels are quickly diminishing and are hurting our planet with the toxic mix that burning them entails. As to the problem of the solar panels “getting covered with snow,” huge batteries are already in development by Elon Musk and others that will mitigate that type of challenge in the future.

As to the wind turbines in Texas, they were warned in 2011 to winterize the equipment, including the natural gas infrastructure that also failed (and was the main driver of the outages). I would contend that protecting our planet for our great-great-grandchildren is a goal worth putting effort into.

By the way, like the letter writer, I like natural gas from a consumer standpoint as well. It’s just not doing our planet any good.

As a side note, in reference to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, she graduated Cum Laude from Boston University. She was working as a bartender due to jobs not being available.

Howard R. “Bud” Stentz Jr.

Clemmons