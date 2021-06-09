WLET - Hugh M. Parker - SATURDAY

You were vaccinated

Dear unvaccinated American,

Remember the time you had measles and ran a high fever for almost two weeks and ended up with damage to your eyes?

Do you remember having the mumps as a teenager and the danger of getting damage to your reproductive organs?

Also remember when you got polio and almost died, leaving you with damaged leg muscles and a limp?

And then there was the time you had chicken pox and ended up with those little scars on your body. Then, later, because of the chicken pox, you ended up with shingles and that terrible pain that wouldn’t go away.

That typhoid fever that you had after swimming in the lake almost killed you was pretty bad and the diphtheria you had was no picnic either.

I almost forgot the time you had Rubella and your entire body was covered with sores for over two weeks.

No, you don’t remember any of those things because your parents had you vaccinated and other parents had their children vaccinated so that you didn’t have to suffer the results from any of those diseases.