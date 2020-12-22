WLEt - Hugh M. Parker

Serious numbers

We constantly hear the figures about the COVID-19 virus. It is easy to hear numbers like 320,000 Americans dead and 18 million Americans infected and not realize the impact because such large numbers are hard to conceive.

As of Dec. 18, in approximate figures, here is another way to think about it:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts that approximately 1 in every 590 Americans will be dead from the virus within the next three and one half months.

1 in every 19 of Americans has already been infected.

1 in every 46 of Americans are currently infected and shedding the virus.

1 in every 1,030 Americans has already died from the virus.

Currently almost 250,000 new infections are being reported every day and hospitals are becoming overwhelmed with patients.