WLET - Hugh M. Parker

Like when there was no need for sanctuary cities or federal agents roaming the streets in unmarked cars arresting people. A time when our wealthiest citizens paid more of their fair share of taxes and there were no massive protests in the streets. A time when scientists were listened to, and believed, and when our environmental policies protected our health and our environment rather than promoting the interests of big oil and mining interests. A time when 20 million people didn‘t have to worry about losing their health insurance. A time when cabinet officers were competent in the fields that they were responsible for. A time when our allies could depend on our word and support and don’t laugh at us behind our backs. A time when there was no worry about Social Security running out of funds in the next four years because of a knee-jerk presidential directive. A time when we weren’t running up massive budget deficits. A time when a president, who lost the popular vote by over 3 million votes, wasn’t able to nominate Supreme Court justices.