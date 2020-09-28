WLET - Hugh M. Parker

Another time
I’m longing for the time when we will make America great again.
Like when there was no need for sanctuary cities or federal agents roaming the streets in unmarked cars arresting people. A time when our wealthiest citizens paid more of their fair share of taxes and there were no massive protests in the streets. A time when scientists were listened to, and believed, and when our environmental policies protected our health and our environment rather than promoting the interests of big oil and mining interests. A time when 20 million people didn‘t have to worry about losing their health insurance. A time when cabinet officers were competent in the fields that they were responsible for. A time when our allies could depend on our word and support and don’t laugh at us behind our backs. A time when there was no worry about Social Security running out of funds in the next four years because of a knee-jerk presidential directive. A time when we weren’t running up massive budget deficits. A time when a president, who lost the popular vote by over 3 million votes, wasn’t able to nominate Supreme Court justices.
A time like four years ago.
Hugh M. Parker
Winston-Salem
