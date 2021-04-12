WLET - J. Frank Joiner - TUESDAY

Alternative ways

Every country, every organization, every business, generally has rules about who can vote in their elections. And to ensure that these voters are authorized, and to prevent even authorized voters from voting multiple times, these countries, organizations and businesses require some sort of identification. There are even rules about who can cash a check, obtain a driver's license, or get into the fair free (e.g., over 65 years of age). Some people have to show ID to buy a beer!

But when Georgia enacted legislation to insure voting by qualified individuals, and prevent even those people from voting more than once, the Democrats railed and started actions to punish the state. This legislation, enacted for a sensible and legal reason, is deemed racist. (It seems that most activities which sane people once accepted as sound practices are now deemed racist.)

I have noted that none of these protesters have suggested alternative ways to prevent the very misdeeds that the Georgia legislation is designed to prevent. Is it possible that they don't believe such unauthorized, even illegal, activities are practiced? Or even wrong?