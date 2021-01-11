WLEt - J. Frank Joiner

What about Biden?

From time to time, I find myself criticized because of my GOP leaning.

I frequently ask my chastiser, “what do you like about and why do you support the Democratic Party?” The answer is always, yes, always a response about what a reprobate, racist, sexist, etc., etc., Trump is.

If I can interrupt their conversation, I ask, “what do you like about Joe Biden and do not include in your response the words, nor make reference to, Donald Trump.”

The silence is deafening.

I would like to have someone list for me all the virtues and strong points of Joe Biden, and why they believe he will lead the U.S. in stronger economic growth and more employment statistics than experienced the last four years. And COVID-19 is not a good reason. Democrats are blaming that on Trump, so that should have no effect on the economy when the Democrats get in control.

With the Democrats in control of the federal government, how long will it be before economic growth numbers exceed those we experienced under Trump?

How long will it be before we stop Russia from hacking into our systems?

J. Frank Joiner

Winston-Salem