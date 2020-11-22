WLET - J. Kevin Bokeno - FRIDAY

Despite the Trump campaign’s efforts to rig the election, Joe Biden still won by what President Trump himself described as a landslide margin. Biden won despite Trump’s solicitation of foreign countries to hack the election, despite the Trump party’s tactics of voter suppression and voter intimidation and despite its attempt to hamstring the U.S. Postal Service’s ability to deliver mail-in ballots. It is impossible to know how big the margin would have been had Trump’s GOP been ethical enough to wage a fair election, but either way, the margin solidly reflects America’s repudiation of the moral, administrative and policy disaster of the past four years. America, unlike Trump, is man enough to admit it made a mistake four years ago and showed up to correct it.