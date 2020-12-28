WLET - J. Kevin Bokeno - THURSDAY

What we've learned

We’ve learned many lessons about truth from the past four years. We’ve learned, for example, that evangelical Christians are more committed to the adjective in their description than they are the noun. We’ve learned that not all of our elected officials will defend our democracy when a president seeks to destroy it. However, the biggest lesson we have learned about truth is that we have way under-estimated the gullibility of a sizable swath of Americans.

Until now, we tended to think that this was a small segment of pitiful souls who spend too much time in the deepest crevices of the internet. Or perhaps the attendees of a Kenneth Copeland revival. Now, we find there are many Americans who are willing to be nose-led into fantastical worlds where objective truth, reality and the physical laws of nature are no longer operable. Suddenly, cranks are to be taken seriously. That Elvis and JFK shared a remote island villa with aliens during the Clinton administration is suddenly a notion that is debatable. As is, apparently, the Trump campaign’s accusation that a former Venezuelan president, moldering in his grave six years, somehow rigged our election.