WLET - J. Kevin Bokeno - WEDNESDAY

Moral dilemma?
I recently read an article in which the author posits that the recent spate of voter suppression laws being passed by Republican state legislatures is forcing a “moral dilemma” in the GOP.
Moral dilemma? This is the party that got past the ridiculing of a handicapped person; that thinks allegations of sexual assault, bribes to porn stars and full-tilt alignment with white supremacists are OK; that ignored enemy bounties on American soldiers; that lies to us with the frequency of breath; that thinks every nutjob who wants to shoot grocery shoppers or kindergartners has the right to buy whatever means necessary to do the job; that was fully on-board with the selfish negligence and lies that resulted in the needless deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans due to COVID; that encouraged and conspired a treasonous assault on the American government that resulted in the death of five people.
Moral dilemma? It’s pretty evident the GOP crossed that Rubicon long ago.
It is why hundreds of thousands of the former Republicans, those who still have a shred of decency, have switched out of their immoral party since its January insurrection. And why millions more switched before the election and split their ticket.
That GOP state legislatures are again trying to rig elections is but another fully-expected example of how immoral the party is.