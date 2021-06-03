WLET - J. Kevin Bokeno

When to move on
Minority congressional leaders Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell would prefer us to “move on” from the Jan. 6 insurrection. Who can blame them? Most criminals would prefer the law not investigate their crimes and just allow them to “move on” with no consequences. But, there’s that pesky law-and-order thing Republicans often crow about.
Republicans want us to forget the insurrection because they can’t afford to lose any more voters. Moral Republicans are fleeing the party in droves, and many more have their bags packed waiting to see if the party can be salvaged. Exposing the details of the insurrection will only speed their exodus.
This is, of course, why state GOP legislatures are trying to rig future elections. They can’t win fair elections with so few left in their camp.
I’ll move on: when all the insurrectionists at the Capitol on Jan. 6 are convicted; when the losing president, his family and all other traitors who incited the insurrection are locked up; when everyone who voted to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power and lent credence to the Big Lie is jailed; when the GOP shows a speck of morality, a shred of decency, some sense of shame and any love of country beyond affixing a flag to their truck. Heck, at this point, any Republican not being crazy or not trying to destroy America would get my attention.