WLET - J. Kevin Bokeno

When to move on

Minority congressional leaders Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell would prefer us to “move on” from the Jan. 6 insurrection. Who can blame them? Most criminals would prefer the law not investigate their crimes and just allow them to “move on” with no consequences. But, there’s that pesky law-and-order thing Republicans often crow about.

Republicans want us to forget the insurrection because they can’t afford to lose any more voters. Moral Republicans are fleeing the party in droves, and many more have their bags packed waiting to see if the party can be salvaged. Exposing the details of the insurrection will only speed their exodus.

This is, of course, why state GOP legislatures are trying to rig future elections. They can’t win fair elections with so few left in their camp.