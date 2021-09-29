WLET - J. Kevin Bokeno

Free to be scammed

Wait. So, the Trump-supporting company hired by the Trump-supporting Arizona legislature to find any morsel they could spin into a mountain that could vaguely resemble voter fraud has verified that former President Trump lost? Even when specifically tasked to validate the Big Lie, they couldn’t do it. So, we have like, what, over 90 court cases, dozens of state recounts and audits, and now this, in addition to the original verified results, that all say that Trump lost? Yet, he continues to claim he won in order to bilk his followers out of their hard-earned money.

Time to call this what it is: a pathetic lounge act well past its time. Trump is just another sad, former semi-celebrity who keeps showing up at strip-mall openings and the occasional fund-raiser, bloated and incomprehensible, pitifully trying to keep the shtick alive to retain a shred of relevancy.

Richard Simmons still shows up occasionally, Honey Boo Boo apparently has an Instagram following. Trump’s act is no different. People pay him to allow them to get mad, play the victim, vent their racism and blame others for their reality. No matter if it’s logical, true or even sane. It’s all an act. And Trump knows it.